Sunset on Lake Burley Griffin by mortman60
Sunset on Lake Burley Griffin

End of the day on Sunday and decided to go for a walk with the family along the lake shores - captured a lovely sunset illuminating the foot hills towards the east - Lovely end to the day
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Mortman

@mortman60
