265 / 365
Sunset on Lake Burley Griffin
End of the day on Sunday and decided to go for a walk with the family along the lake shores - captured a lovely sunset illuminating the foot hills towards the east - Lovely end to the day
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
265
photos
20
followers
35
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th July 2014 11:10am
