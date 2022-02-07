Sunset on lake Burley

In keeping with the theme over the last few days - sunset on the Lake Burley, Canberra. To remember Katie Bender - taken from the spot where she lost her life due to a horrible accident concerning the demolition of the Hospital at that time

The implosion of the Royal Canberra Hospital was a disaster, with large pieces of debris reaching spectators situated 500 metres away on the opposite side of the Lake at a designated safe viewing location. Katie Bender, who was twelve at the time was killed instantly, and nine other people were injured. Large fragments of masonry and metal were found 650 metres from the demolition site. The main building did not fully disintegrate and was manually demolished afterwards.