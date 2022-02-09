Previous
Next
outline of a thorn by mortman60
268 / 365

outline of a thorn

Tonight, taken on the lake - trying to grab a different perspective on a thorn bush that is just waiting to bloom again in spring - caught the outline when the sun was sitting - I wondered what this would look like in BnW
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise