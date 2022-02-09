Sign up
268 / 365
outline of a thorn
Tonight, taken on the lake - trying to grab a different perspective on a thorn bush that is just waiting to bloom again in spring - caught the outline when the sun was sitting - I wondered what this would look like in BnW
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
268
photos
20
followers
35
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th July 2014 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
