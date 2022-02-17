Roof of the world

Thought I would remember my travels as it is an anniversary where I returned from adventures overseas_Here I led an expedition for a school where I was teaching in Africa.
As a geography teacher, I arranged for a 6 day expedition to the summit of Mt. Kenya, the highest point in Kenya
I think this was truly an amazing excursion that my students and fellow associates would never forget
truly breath-taking and a stark reminder of how small and inconsequential we are in relation to the environment and the whole planet!
Thought I'd like to share this with all of you
enjoy