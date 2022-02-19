Dust storms in the Riverina

Today, we commemorate an anniversary in 2019 in February around this time where the Riverina was impact by several dust storms that devastated inland NSW agricultural and livestock farmers. It left many struggling to hang on - I think this is one of those turning points where people where beginning to recognise that the climate was changing, that their livelihoods were on the line and perhaps it was time to make the change before it was too late. This and the East coast fires of 2020 made it clear that we were in pretty serious trouble

I caught this moment whilst living out in the central west;-

This was 3.30 in the afternoon where everything was a sharp deep red and you really could breath without a mask - amazing and troubling times for the residents.