A nation bleeding

I could have taken many photographs of people protesting outside the Russian embassy in Canberra and joined them to have my voice heard about this international crisis.

How do you explain this to young children - instead, my 9 and 10 year olds explained it to me by using a bag of smarties to create the Ukrainian flag - The red in the lower right hand of the picture represents the Russian incursion. They explained that one country invading another destroys the unity and culture and hurting people who want to live their own lives with fear.

I asked about the stray yellow and blue smarties - They replied that they represent the destruction of the country with many people fleeing their homes...…and this is from a 9 and 10 year old …if only Putin really understood what he was doing to world unity

On a more serious note, 189 Ukrainian people have died with many to probably die on both sides as the conflict escalates - What Putin has done is incredibly reprehensible and savage. He now has blood on his hands and should be tried as a war criminal

UkrainianSolidarity

