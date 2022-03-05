The Tim Tam Bandits

I have entered another camera competition called #52frames and this week we looked at the rule of thirds

At a meeting with a friend at the Canberra Arboretum, we had coffee and I supplied the Tim Tams.

I don't think Glen or myself saw much of the Tim Tams - most were snapped up by my two lovely daughters so I thought I would compose a story about their lust for Tim Tams.

I do ( and admit), that I have weakness for this lovely chocolate biscuit - so do my daughters....and they have become very adept at pinching them when laid out for a family dinner.

In this photo , you can see the bandits have acquired the target and are ready to strike when the opportunity presents itself.

And of course, when the photo shoot was finished, were any of the props left? I'll leave you to work that one out!

