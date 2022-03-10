Resident of Isaacs Ridge

A resident of Isaacs ridge enjoying a rare moment in the afternoon sun.

Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve is a 387-hectare protected area in the south-eastern part of the Woden Valley. It connects with Mount Mugga Mugga and Wanniassa Hills nature reserves.

The reserve is part of an extensive landscape of remnant wooded vegetation providing a wildlife movement corridor through to NSW in the east, the Murrumbidgee River in the west, and southern ACT through Tuggeranong Hill and Rob Roy Range nature reserves.

Message to both federal and state governments - We need more national parks in this country!!!

