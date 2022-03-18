Sign up
288 / 365
peek a boo!!
local dog peering through the fence to see what was going on outside
the photograph captures the animal looking directly into the lens
Quite an interesting perspective
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
Views
8
8
365
NIKON D810
19th March 2022 11:49am
