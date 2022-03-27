Statue_swimming

Michael Klim’s statue in the AIS Canberra

With the passing of time, we often forget about our Olympic champions from the past. He is one that I remember well- Michael Klim is a Polish-born Australian swimmer, Olympic gold medallist, world champion, and former world record-holder of the 1990s and 2000s. At the 2000 Summer Olympics, Klim set the pool on fire setting a world record (48.18) leading off the 4×100 m freestyle relay, which paved the way for a world record (3:13.67). I remember watching the 2000 Olympics watching him swim an amazing time. What a great role model for our younger generation inspiring so many to take up swimming. With the AIS stadium being out of action, we don’t get to see this fantastic statue or remember the feats of our past champions – what a shame!

