Painting the backyard with light

They often say in photography that there's a subtle but important distinction between framing and lets say the composition of a picture.

On this occasion, these two concepts crucial to any photograph, flew out my window.



My two assistants for the evening were technically and totally out of control but having heaps of fun.



This was supposed to be for a #52frames competition but wasn't submitted on time due to work commitments - as they say family always comes first - well , at least the two girls had fun running around with the sparklers.

It was kinda like having our own 'enlighten festival' in our backyard (couldn't attend the festival as we were in isolation due to Covid health restrictions)