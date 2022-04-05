Previous
an interesting place to park a holden by mortman60
294 / 365

an interesting place to park a holden

I knew parking was tight in our national capital but surely it hasn't reached this crisis now
This is an art piece by Robert Fielding using one of our national icons - the EH Holden

Robert Fielding is a contemporary artist of Pakistani, Afghan, Western Arrente and Yankunytjatjara descent, who lives in Mimili Community in the remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands. Fielding won the work on paper category at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Awards in 2015 and 2017
here is a link to his site - interesting fellow
https://photo.org.au/artists/robert-fielding?msclkid=23563d8fb4c911ec9eff461032051747

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
