an interesting place to park a holden

I knew parking was tight in our national capital but surely it hasn't reached this crisis nowThis is an art piece by Robert Fielding using one of our national icons - the EH HoldenRobert Fielding is a contemporary artist of Pakistani, Afghan, Western Arrente and Yankunytjatjara descent, who lives in Mimili Community in the remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands. Fielding won the work on paper category at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Awards in 2015 and 2017here is a link to his site - interesting fellow