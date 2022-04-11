Sign up
297 / 365
the Australian Mint
Here's a bit of spare change just hanging around on a beautiful autumn day in Canberra just out side the Royal Australian Mint - a pity I can't pocket this!
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
1
0
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th April 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Well... I think you might be able, but you'll need a very large pocket... :D
April 11th, 2022
