the Australian Mint by mortman60
297 / 365

the Australian Mint

Here's a bit of spare change just hanging around on a beautiful autumn day in Canberra just out side the Royal Australian Mint - a pity I can't pocket this!
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Mortman

@mortman60
moni kozi ace
Well... I think you might be able, but you'll need a very large pocket... :D
April 11th, 2022  
