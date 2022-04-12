The Tuggeranong Valley

This is often the forgotten side of Canberra - This is Ngunnawal country - the "cold place".



Tuggeranong one of the original eighteen districts of the Australian Capital Territory used in land administration. The district is subdivided into divisions (suburbs), sections and blocks and is the southernmost town centre of Canberra, the capital city of Australia. The district comprises nineteen suburbs and occupies 117 square kilometres (45 sq mi) to the east of the Murrumbidgee River.



This photograph was snapped from Mount Taylor - Many parts of Canberra are quite stunning and we are quite lucky to live in such a beautiful part of this country.