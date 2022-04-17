Dinosaurs and a queen

What is it with kids and dinosaurs? My children wanted to see the new exhibition celebrating Australia’s diverse range of dinosaurs which roamed around our continent millions of years ago.



In this exhibition, my children learnt about Australia’s largest dinosaur, the Australovnator.



Hanging in the foyer was a visualisation of the newly minted Australian one-dollar coin celebrating our prehistoric history so I moved in closer to fill the entire frame with the new one dollar coin – the kids thought it was an ad for another Steven Spielberg film on Jurassic Park!

I also didn’t realise how the queen has aged dramatically and how stern she looks – there is so much detail here. Still on at the Royal Mint in Canberra for a while.

