Red Rock Gorge

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country.

This is red rock gorge, part of Ngunnawal Country. At this point I’d like to acknowledge Glen Braithwaite (Holdfast Photography) for placing the desire to explore this part of Canberra – I too didn’t know that this existed. As this is the school break, I had one half of the ‘Tim Tam Bandits’ gang for the day and Victoria suggested we go for a short walk to see this beautiful place. We started at Kambah beach and found the Gorge. Our time was limited so I could only see and explore a limited amount. I also saw the potential for different camera angles for experimenting with the different time and light of the day. We both knew that we had to come back soon. – some of the places were a little challenging for my junior partner but she handled it well– next time we will be better prepared although we both agreed that it was a lovely place to have lunch. It was only when we were having our lunch that Vicky stated, and I quote ‘’I feel so small and inconsequential in relation to the environment and the whole planet and yet we abuse it – we have to stop it!” And this is from an 11-year-old – WOW! Good to know there is still hope for the next generation.

