Carry me! by mortman60
Carry me!

Loved this pic where a little girl decided to make the best of a Triceratops at the https://nationaldinosaurmuseum.com.au/
I thought this absolutely brilliant and the girl seemed to be enjoying herself immensely!!
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
