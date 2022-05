End of the day_Arboretum_Canberra

Its the end of the first day of May.What a wonderful Autumn day it was in our fair city of Canberra.

I took the kids out for a picnic and watched the sun set for the day. The traditional site of farmers Hill lookout was jammed packed with tourists so we head down the hill towards the bottom so we could see the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion

it was quite nice to photograph quite a well known building in the Arboretum