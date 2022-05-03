Previous
Murrumbidgee at Red Rock Gorge by mortman60
Murrumbidgee at Red Rock Gorge

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country. The investigation of the Murrumbidgee River flowing through the Red Rock Gorge continues - beautiful autumn weather for exploring the lovely landscapes around the national capital.
