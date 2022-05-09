Previous
Blue Parrot by mortman60
Blue Parrot

Tripped across this little chap in the 'walk-in Aviary Canberra. I believe it is a Monk - Quaker Parrot - such a beautiful blue colour
http://canberrawalkinaviary.com.au/?msclkid=0a4377e0cf8e11eca1ac3011b6dc1d61
Mortman

@mortman60
