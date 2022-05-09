Sign up
311 / 365
Blue Parrot
Tripped across this little chap in the 'walk-in Aviary Canberra. I believe it is a Monk - Quaker Parrot - such a beautiful blue colour
http://canberrawalkinaviary.com.au/?msclkid=0a4377e0cf8e11eca1ac3011b6dc1d61
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
311
photos
19
followers
35
following
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th May 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
