The sun saying goodbye for a while by mortman60
312 / 365

The sun saying goodbye for a while

Caught a photo of the sun saying good bye as the rain started to fall in our region - stay dry and warm everyone
Mortman

ace
@mortman60
kali ace
That is incredible!
May 12th, 2022  
Mortman ace
@kali66 thanks - right place, right time - always have your camera on you
May 12th, 2022  
