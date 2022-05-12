Sign up
312 / 365
The sun saying goodbye for a while
Caught a photo of the sun saying good bye as the rain started to fall in our region - stay dry and warm everyone
12th May 2022
12th May 22
2
1
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
312
photos
19
followers
35
following
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
2nd May 2014 12:03am
Privacy
Public
kali
ace
That is incredible!
May 12th, 2022
Mortman
ace
@kali66
thanks - right place, right time - always have your camera on you
May 12th, 2022
