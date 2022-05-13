Previous
Next
An Autumn afternoon on the lake_all to myself by mortman60
313 / 365

An Autumn afternoon on the lake_all to myself

So what do you normally do on an Autumns afternoon - I usually go to the pub but not this chap. He's out on the lake admiring the beautiful colours which he has all to himself - How lovely!
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise