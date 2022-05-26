Sign up
318 / 365
The Woden Valley in morning mist
Travelling to work observed the mist flowing through the Woden valley in our nations capital - have to remind people that misty mornings are not just restricted to lake Burley Griffith - they also happen elsewhere - How very Canberra!!
26th May 2022
26th May 22
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
365
NIKON D610
Taken
26th May 2022 7:45am
