Lighting a candle for those who lost their lives

This week I am trying to emulate the photographer Yousuf Karsh. I really love his black and white stills of celebrities with interesting poses. This week I try to summarise our feelings for the tragedy that occurred at the primary school in the United States where 19 primary school children aged 11/12 and two teachers were gunned down by a teenager with a semi-automatic. My girl thought it would be a fitting tribute to light a candle for those who lost their lives. She is the same age as most of the victims in that school in Texas.

My image captures my daughter’s sorrow and great sadness of the news, wondering how such a tragedy can occur to these school children and how they can stop the killing of defenceless young people.

