A frozen homeless Christ

I marvelled at all the beautiful pictures depicting the arrival of winter with the blanket of snow covering the hills surrounding Canberra. last night the mercury dipped to -4. All I can say is that it was a bitterly cold night as have the days been. So, I will depart from the traditional winter pics on Instagram and return to a subject that demands more attention by our new labour government, if not politicians from both sides of the house. This is a bi- partisan crisis that demands attention from every quarter of the political spectrum - There are many homeless people living on the streets as depicted here in my photo of the ‘Homeless Christ’ – a homeless man shrouded in a blanket and completely covered in a thick white frost from a bitterly cold night - A stark image and a stark reminder that Winter for all of these Australians, specially those living in this part of the world ,at this time of the year, is hard and becomes a real fight for survival . For this winter, perhaps we should be looking at helping some of those charities by donating warm blankets, clothes and food for the most vulnerable in our society -winter landscapes are beautiful but helping those in need warms our souls