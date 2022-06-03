Purple Carillion

The small island which is home to the National Carillon on Lake Burley Griffin will be renamed to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. Prime Minister Albanese will officially rename the Island tonight.

Morrison before he lost the election announced Aspen Island would be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island at a special event later in the year.



I think this is sooooooo wrong – when are going to move forward and stop pandering to a political system that thinks it still has the power to veto domestic legislation – let’s move away from the nanny mentality to one of true independence – let us all embrace the aspiration of be coming a republic and being truly independent



And from another perspective, I have to say, that the Carillion and many buildings in Canberra draped in a purple colour looked beautiful.

