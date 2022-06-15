A wish

I thought this was a pretty sad image where I have been taught to look at a different perspective when using the camera to show others what the world looks through your eyes.

I had to supervise some students at our local zoo in the national capital. I was walking past the Giraffe enclosure without really paying attention as I had seen many whilst living in Kenya.

Then I saw this image. The giraffe was ignoring the tourists and had moved over to the fence , just staring out into the wilderness across to the Molonglo River - I had to ask myself what it wanted? Its freedom to wander in the wild rather than limited to a small and restrictive enclosure .

I just felt a great sadness as I watch this beautiful animal and really felt for it as I had seen it's cousin wandering around on the grasslands in Africa. as I said, a different perspective!

What wish do you think it was making?