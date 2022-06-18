Previous
The world according to the bubble by mortman60
The world according to the bubble

Bubbles in the morning _whilst trying to replicate an experiment inspired a fellow photographer who has mastered the art of photographing frozen bubbles on cold mornings. In this instance, it wasn’t cold enough, yet the bubbles still held their form and reflected an interesting “fish-eye’’ view of the world. Not sure I am going to enter this one in the
#52Frames_challenge.
we’ll see if my other project works out but I haven't given up the quest to photograph frozen bubbles on the icy cold winter mornings.
Mortman

@mortman60
