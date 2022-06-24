Previous
Black swan on the Lake by mortman60
Black swan on the Lake

Black swan on the lake - trying my hand with a little creative art here with the Adamski effect. Hadn't picked up the camera due to too much work and I thought the black swan on the lake would make the perfect subject – not bad for a first attempt!
Mortman

@mortman60
