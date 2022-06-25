The Dreamer

Hey! There is a new statue in Canberra – this is a statue of a boy riding on top of a paper airplane through the sky with a cape that is flying in the wind as he balances himself on top of the paper airplane.

It’s located at the new building at 25 Catalina Drive which is in the heart of Majura Park, positioned within walking distance to all the business park amenities including the Majura Park Shopping Centre.

After some research, the statue is entitled Journeys of the imagination The creator is Gary Lee Price

To quote Gary, it represents “the freedom and the joy for life that so many of us lose sight of in our busy and responsible lives.”

All the attention is focused on the boy flying on his paper plane although the real story is at the bottom of the statue with the dreamer – he is the boy on the plane in his imagination

If you can dream it, you can do it. Your limits are all within yourself.

So many times, I have been that boy!!!

This statue certainly takes your breath away -WOW!

