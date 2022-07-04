Warm blankets

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country



This July, the forests at the National Arboretum Canberra are breaking out in colour! Due to the dedication of hundreds of volunteers they have knitted and crocheted colourful scarves and created themed decorations to keep our beautiful trees warm this winter. The theme for this year is celebrating the cultures of the first peoples of Australia. This is particularly appropriate as the first week of Warm Trees coincides with NAIDOC Week.

The National Arboretum has teamed up with the Ngunnawal people represented by the United Ngunnawal Elders Council and the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF), the organisation set up by Rob de Castella to provide training and support for indigenous people to improve their health and fitness

There are scarves in a multitude of other colours with the most important being the colours of the Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag coinciding with the festivities surrounding NAIDOC Week

