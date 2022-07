Boy flying his plane

Ok, Ok, Ok!.....I promised that I wouldn't put up another pic of "journeys of the imagination' statue now on display at 25 Catalina Drive Majura Park Canberra ACT. This is the work of #garyleeprice. I thought I would take another run at it for a different POV to emphasis the flight of the little boy. It is such a beautiful piece of art. If you have a chance, take the time to have a look, if you are shopping at the Majura Park shopping complex