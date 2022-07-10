Margret Whitlam Centre National Arboretum

This is Ngunnawal. Canberra is Ngunnawal country

So, info about the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion in Canberra

This building looks across the grassed Amphitheatre to the Visitors Centre and out to the Central Valley and the City of Canberra beyond. It’s a great view

Did you know that Its axis aligns with the Capital Hill node of Griffin’s Canberra plan, marked by the Parliament House flagpole, continuing Griffin’s structuring of the city by a focal radiating axis.

The building is kept below the landscaped ridge to the west, so that it is subordinate to the landform, whilst its roof shape is a defined curve in contrast to the rolling topography of the site.

It was completed in 2005-2013 at a cost of $2.5 million.

Pretty cool!!!

