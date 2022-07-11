Parliament_House_52Frames

I am involved in another photographic competition - This week’s #52frames_negativespace challenge is all about negative space in composition. The goal was to choose a composition that eliminated clutter, distractions and sometimes even a background.

During the school holidays I found myself at one of Australia's architectural icons with the kids. - National Parliament House

Whilst the children we exploring I kept on thinking “negative space, negative space “until I saw this image – I thought it served the purpose but is it the one I entered? – certainly not but it came close for this week’s theme - I thought I would share it with you as a great example of minimalistic photography. Enjoy