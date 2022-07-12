Tuggeranong_centre_lake

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country.

The District of Tuggeranong is one of the original eighteen districts of the Australian Capital Territory. The district is subdivided into divisions (suburbs), sections and blocks and is the southernmost town centre of Canberra, the capital city of Australia.

The district comprises nineteen suburbs and occupies 117 square kilometres (45 sq mi) to the east of the Murrumbidgee River.

The name Tuggeranong is derived from a Ngunnawal expression meaning "cold place".



From the earliest colonial times, the plain extending south into the centre of the present-day territory was referred to as Tuggeranong.



This photograph was taken adjacent to the town centre capturing the change in the weather.



Lake Tuggeranong is an artificial lake sourced by the confluence of Tuggeranong Creek and storm water discharge from urban and rural areas.

