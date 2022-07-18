The shadow puppet theatre -"Dining out tonight"

This is entitled "Dining out tonight". We gave our two girls a shadow puppet theatre as a Christmas gift and I decided to photograph my girls performing one of their stories. I thought this would make for a good pic for the #52frames_silhouette competition.

The story was about "dining out tonight"



Here is the story in my own girls words

Tonight, the wolf was dining out. Digging through the dirt, clambering over fences he reached the chicken pen, where all the lazy hens’ chooks and roosters were sitting dozing off to sleep.



Except one!



For five nights in a row, 10 chickens had been eaten, by foxes, wolves, and feral cats. Although the chickens and roosters were afraid of the wolves that would tear through the fence and of the foxes which dig under, they still slept outside, displayed as a ‘meal to go’ for the predators. Except Gerald the rooster. Keeping watch was all he could do, he thought, trying to make a change and make sure that his flock wasn’t eaten alive. What Gerald didn’t expect was coming face to face with a wolf in the flesh.



Gerald blinked once. Then Twice. Then Three times! Before realising that the wolf was really there standing right in front of him. The wolf’s jaw opened revealing his sharp teeth glittered with saliva dripping in the moonlight. Gerald didn’t know what to do panicking at the sight of such a terrible beast. Then he did something that you would never expect a rooster to do at night. ‘COCKADOODLEDO’ screeched Gerald at the top of his lungs in panic, waking up the entire coop and an angry farmer. The farmer came out with his torch light towards the coop in hope of calming the animals down when he saw the wolf with its teeth chewing through the fence.



The farmer started shouting at the wolf as he made his way to the fence,

trying to scare the animal away. The wolf turned and bolted from the farm in fear of being hurt. By then the chickens had settled down, and Gerald was proud of himself and so was the coop. And so, then they settled down for a good night’s sleep.

