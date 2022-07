Green Square Sydney

Green Square in Sydney – underrated for its unique architectural designs blending in with a surrounding greener environment. This urban renewal is taking place across Beaconsfield and Zetland, and parts of Rosebery, Alexandria and Waterloo.

Entering the new plaza off Botany Road you are immediately swept up with the incredible and beautiful designs in this portion of Green Square – this used to be part of Alexandria and Zetland – wow, it is incredible how things have changed!