346 / 365
The Pelican
Captured a lovely photo of an inmate of the Featherdale Wildlife Park in Sydney - its as if he was posing for me - incredible beauty!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
1
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Tags
#birds
Babs
ace
Isn't he a beauty. fav.
August 1st, 2022
