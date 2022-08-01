Previous
The Pelican by mortman60
The Pelican

Captured a lovely photo of an inmate of the Featherdale Wildlife Park in Sydney - its as if he was posing for me - incredible beauty!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Mortman

@mortman60
Babs ace
Isn't he a beauty. fav.
August 1st, 2022  
