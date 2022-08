Lost

I thought I would use the Adamski technique creating the illusion of movement, the image adopting an abstract tone, often dreamlike and pictorial – I have entitled the photo ‘Lost’ - my daughter is in a stage of transition – no longer a little girl nor is she a young woman. She is now at a stage in her life where she is now trying to make sense of where she fits into the world around her– hence the blurred forest representing life. I’m sure she’ll get there