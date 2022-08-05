Sign up
348 / 365
Sun breaking through spring clouds
Right place and right time to snap the opening and closing of the clouds to reveal a sun setting - we have had such bad weather over the past couple of days that this was a lovely surprise to end the day - enjoy
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
0
0
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
348
photos
20
followers
35
following
95% complete
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Views
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd September 2020 6:11pm
close