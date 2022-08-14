The Cotter River

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country. This is the Cotter River in flood. The Cotter River is a perennial river of the Murrumbidgee catchment within the Murray–Darling basin, that is located in the Australian Capital Territory, Australia. The Cotter River, together with the Queanbeyan River, is one of two rivers that provides potable water to the Canberra and Queanbeyan region. Most of the Cotter catchment is in the Namadgi National Park. This photograph was taken today show the river still in a state of flood.