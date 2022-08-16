The flooding river

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country.

This is different to the previous photograph - This was taken today - I went back to the Murrumbidge to experiment with my filters and new camera - I thought that having had so much rain in the last few days in our part of the country It was a wonderful surprise to see so much water! This is the Cotter River in flood. The Cotter River is a perennial river of the Murrumbidgee catchment within the Murray -Darling basin, that is located in the Australian Capital Territory. The Cotter River, together with the Queanbeyan River, is one of two rivers that provides portable water to the nations capital city of Canberra. Most of the Cotter catchment is in the Namadgi National Park.



The result from the photographic expedition was great. This photograph was taken using time lapse to show a part of the river in a state of flood. Used my new Z7 , filters and some time lapse I was able to catch the majesty of the flooding. Water everywhere!