A fast flowing river

This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country.

This is different to the previous photograph - we live close by so I can quickly get away from school and take a few pics - the days are becoming longer and slightly warmer so I thought I would take the opportunity again to practise my skills with the new camera - I went back to the Murrumbidgee to experiment with my filters. We live in such a beautiful country!