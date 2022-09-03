silhouette of monkey puzzle tree National Arboretum

This is known as a Chile Pine. The botanic name is Araucariaceae. This species was planted in the national Arboretum in October 2009. This is a large evergreen tree which loses its branches for over two thirds of the single trunk, resulting in a high and open crown. The long lasting, shiny green leaves are triangular, scale-like and have a very sharp tip.

This species is native to south-central Chile and west central Argentina.



Internationally, it is registered as a threatened species. Since the colonial period, it has been heavily exploited as a construction timber, especially in the mining industry.

We are doing our bit towards conserving the species by dedicating an area in the National Arboretum (Area 12). Here ‘s the thing, if we look after this species, (and they do look healthy), these monkey puzzles can live for over 1,000 years. They will certainly outlive me and my children. This time around I thought I’d look at the tree in a different way. I hope you enjoy my perspective on this beautiful tree.

