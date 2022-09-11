Previous
Banksia plants from a different perspective by mortman60
357 / 365

Banksia plants from a different perspective

Always trying to look at our natural world in a different way taken at the Australian National Botanical Gardens in Canberra - A different take on an old favourite.
