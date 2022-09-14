The Queen_montage_Parliament House

I think many people in many nations are in mourning -Our Parliament House during the two-week official mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has images in the form of a montage of Her Royal Highness visiting Parliament House in her reign taken from the Historic Memorials Collection, courtesy of Parliament House Art Collection, Department of Parliamentary Services, Canberra, A.C.T. being projected onto the face of this national bulding. Tonight I selected this this photo - a portrait by William Alexander Dargie (1912 – 2003) of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (detail), 1954..It look spectacular on the face of Parliament.