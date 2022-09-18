Australian-American ‘Eagle’ Memorial in Canberra

Another tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth II. HRH opened the Australian-American Memorial, affectionately known as ‘The Eagle’, on 16 February 1954. The Australian-American Memorial is an important symbol of Australian gratitude to American service personnel for their contribution to the defence of Australia during World War II (1939-1945). It also signifies the close ties established between Australia and America during the war

The towering column, approximately 79 metres above ground, topped with a stylised American eagle was constructed in 1953-54 as a memorial to the sacrifices made by Australian and American service personnel in defending Australia during World War II. The memorial is located in Field Marshal Sir Thomas Blamey Square, which was established as a feature of the Defence complex in Russell. Some “affectionately” call the structure ‘Bugs Bunny’

