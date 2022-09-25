Previous
An old companion by mortman60
Photo 366

An old companion

Photographed today for #52Frames - A battered old companion of my eldest girl - always steadfast and resolute seeing her through the toughest of times - now and again, needs a break from the daily goings on - just taking time out while Lego city in the other room is a hive of activity_ I have no doubt , 'Bear' as he is known, will be called back into action as dinner time comes around! I love the idea of capturing her favourite toy in the morning light applying a cookie I made for the extra challenge! What was your favourite toy or companion when you were younger
