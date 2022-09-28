Scrivener Dam

The dam photographed on a bleak and overcast Wednesday - a pretty special engineering feat as it is a 'gravity' dam as it incorporates five 'fishbelly' overflow flood gates and three sluice gates.

These flood gates also know as flap gates hold back the upper regions of Lake Burley Griffin's water levels - an amazing feat of architecture - I used a long exposure to capture a different perspective of the dam today

we have had so much rain and more is on its way, I'm just so thankful that it is there to safe guard the upper Molonglo river and its many residents