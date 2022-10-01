A different water fountain

DAIRY ROAD IS ON NGUNNAWAL COUNTRY IN AN AREA KNOWN AS BIYALIGEE.

Canberra is Ngunnawal country.

The ACT Government Australia has re-zoned Dairy Road to allow more than just industrial use and NCA approved a Development Control Plan.

It is envisaged that the Dairy Road estate will be a mixed-use site that will include workspaces, food and drink, retail, health and wellbeing, living, recreation, light industry, community services, art, culture and entertainment.

At present it is home to an eclectic mix of businesses, aiming to be environmentally sustainable and create an integrated precinct where people can live, work and play.

Hidden away on the estate is an interesting piece of architectural engineering in the form of a water fountain. It takes the form of a gigantic monolith with separate towers reaching into the vast blue sky with the water running down the sides of this tower- just incredible! Thought I try to capture its awesomeness!

